Virtual Coin Owners Sue Exchange For Freezing Their Funds

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- The virtual currency exchange Vircurex has breached contracts with thousands of investors by freezing their accounts for nearly four years, while scaring off potential lawsuits with misleading terms of service, a proposed class action filed Wednesday in Colorado federal court claims.



Timothy Shaw says that Vircurex is blocking his attempts to reclaim the bitcoin that he traded for using the platform in March 2014. The exchange announced in May of that year that it was nearing insolvency after a pair of hacks, making it unable to...

To view the full article, register now.