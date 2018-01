Iowa Settles Free Speech Case Over Student Pot T-Shirts

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- The state of Iowa has agreed to pay nearly $350,000 after losing a First Amendment lawsuit over Iowa State University’s refusal to let a marijuana group use the school’s trademarks on pro-pot T-shirts.



Iowa’s State Appeal Board signed off Tuesday on a settlement struck by the state attorney general’s office to pay $150,000 to two student leaders who brought the case, as well as $193,000 in legal bills to Davis Wright Tremaine LLP and Faegre Baker Daniels LLP.



The deal came six months after a federal appeals...

