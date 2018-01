Fla. Court Affirms New Trial In $3M Tobacco Case

Law360, Miami (January 10, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a trial court's decision to order a new trial in a smoker's case against tobacco companies that resulted in a $3 million award because the tobacco companies were unable to sufficiently question potential jurors before the trial.



Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal said the trial court did not err in granting a new trial based on the court's failure to allow the defense to question 31 members of the jury pool before excusing them for bias.



“The trial...

To view the full article, register now.