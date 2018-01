Kmart Escapes Suit Over Electric Scooter Injury

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- The parents of a girl who they say was injured when the front wheel of an electric scooter detached dropped allegations Wednesday in Delaware federal court against Kmart Corp., which sold the product, while maintaining allegations against the manufacturer, Bravo Sports.



Michael and Latoya Grainger agreed to dismiss without prejudice Kmart from their suit alleging their daughter in 2015 sustained injuries to her head and upper and lower body after the front wheel of an electric scooter snapped off while in motion, causing the girl to...

