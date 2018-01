Ex-SGs Square Off Over Puerto Rico Board Constitutionality

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 10:27 PM EST) -- Two former solicitors general on Wednesday argued opposing sides in a high-stakes court fight over whether the federally appointed board members overseeing Puerto Rico's financial restructuring and bankruptcylike cases were unconstitutionally appointed, dredging up centuries-old federal case law touching on territorial governance.



The constitutional challenge, launched by hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management, questions whether the board charged by Congress with shepherding Puerto Rico through its historic debt crisis actually has the authority to carry out its marching orders. The gravity of the showdown over whether the...

To view the full article, register now.