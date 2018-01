Kaspersky Software Not Worth 'Risk,' WH Cyber Chief Says

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:36 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s cyber czar praised federal agencies Thursday for banning the use of Moscow-based antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab’s products amid concerns that the software could be hijacked by Russian spies, despite the lack of clear evidence connecting the company to the Kremlin.



“There’s a lot of discussion about what is the evidence, what is the threat? Wrong question,” Rob Joyce, the White House’s cybersecurity coordinator, said in a speech at Fordham University in which he broadly assessed cyberthreats facing U.S. intelligence agencies. “It’s, what is...

To view the full article, register now.