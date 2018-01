Dr. Scholl's Shoe Inserts Aren't Custom Fit, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 7:36 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Bayer AG customers on Thursday urged the Second Circuit to revive a false advertising suit over the company’s “custom fit” Dr. Scholl’s shoe inserts, arguing Bayer’s foot-measurement kiosks convince customers the over-the-counter orthotics are similar to those prescribed by a doctor.



The kiosks scan customers’ feet and recommend one of 14 pre-packaged models that cost about $50, but are “really just cushioned shoe inserts” similar to other $10 Dr. Scholl’s products that are sold based on shoe size, Robert J. Berg, a...

To view the full article, register now.