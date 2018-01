Ex-Commerce Official Billed Gov't For Cabs, Report Says

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Office of Inspector General has released a report revealing that a former high-level official at a Commerce agency during the Obama administration spent more than $4,000 on unauthorized cab rides on the government’s dime.



The report, released by the OIG on Tuesday, refers to the official throughout only as “political appointee,” but The Washington Post on Wednesday identified him as Vikrum Aiyer, who served as chief of staff of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office from January 2016 until January 2017,...

To view the full article, register now.