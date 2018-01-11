House Pushes Through Tribal Labor Legislation

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 8:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a legislation package with a provision that would prevent the National Labor Relations Board from acting in tribal employment matters.



Republican legislators announced that the Tribal Labor Sovereignty Act — one prong of a three-part piece of legislation — made its way through the House with a 239-173 vote. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., and Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., said the bill, S. 140, would amend the National Labor Relations Act to withdraw its reach over businesses owned or...

To view the full article, register now.