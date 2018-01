Christie Wants NJ Coast Out Of Offshore Drilling Plan

Law360, Los Angeles (January 10, 2018, 10:10 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined a chorus of state leaders pleading with the U.S. Department of the Interior not to allow future oil drilling off its coast, saying Wednesday he was asking the agency to give the Garden State the same exemption it granted Florida on Tuesday.



The DOI last week floated a five-year offshore leasing plan that opens up nearly all federal waters to potential drilling, but on Tuesday said it would remove Florida’s coast from its list of drilling locations after that state’s...

