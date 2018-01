Wary Firms Won't Rush To Test FCPA Corruption Guidelines

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 5:19 PM EST) -- U.S. Department of Justice guidelines advising leniency in exchange for cooperation in Foreign Corrupt Practices Act cases promise more certainty for companies and might over time embolden firms to try foreign ventures that once seemed too risky. But white collar attorneys don’t expect companies to take new chances until they see how prosecutors use the guidance in practice.



Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in November announced new guidance for prosecutors aimed at encouraging companies to voluntarily notify the government of potential violations of the FCPA, which...

