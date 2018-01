Fla. Residential Facility Not Bound By FLSA, 11th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:33 PM EST) -- A Florida housing community for the elderly isn’t on the hook for unpaid minimum wages to a former resident under a state constitutional provision because it doesn’t qualify as an operational residential care facility under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday.



A three-judge panel upheld a Florida jury’s verdict and subsequent judgment by U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell that The Haven of Divine Love, a nonprofit entity that is known officially as The Nelsen Residence Inc., does not owe unpaid minimum...

To view the full article, register now.