Bankrupt Soupman's Ex-CEO Sued Over Stock Loss

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 2:27 PM EST) -- An investor in The Original Soupman Inc. sued the bankrupt soup seller's ex-CEO in Connecticut federal court Wednesday for allegedly seeking a buyer for the company at an artificially high price after making false and misleading statements that caused the investor to lose about $35,000.



Investor Peter Michelman of North Carolina alleges that former chief executive Jamieson Karson of Connecticut violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 through improper and illegal actions in the marketing and sale of Soupman securities between June 2015 and October 2017....

