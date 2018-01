SS&C Scoops Up Info Processing Co. DST In $5.4B Deal

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 1:32 PM EST) -- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. said Thursday it will acquire Missouri-based information processing firm DST Systems Inc. in a deal worth $5.4 billion that will greatly grow the financial services software provider’s financial offerings and allow for expansion into the health care field.



The deal will see Connecticut-based SS&C pay $84 per DST share, a premium of around 29 percent over the company’s stock price at the close of trading on Tuesday. The total price tag for DST’s outstanding shares is just over $5 billion, with the...

