SEC Picks Salt Lake City Head To Lead Atlanta Office

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday named the director of its Salt Lake City, Utah, office as the new regional director of its Atlanta office, leading a staff responsible for investigations, enforcement actions and compliance inspections in five southeastern states.



Richard Best arrives after leading the agency’s enforcement program in Utah for two and a half years. He succeeds Walter Jospin, who is leaving the SEC at the end of the month.



The head of the SEC’s Atlanta office oversees more than 160 enforcement...

