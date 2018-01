DOT Seeks More Info To Expand Self-Driving Cars Policy

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has asked auto manufacturers and others in the transportation industry to weigh in on what federal regulations should be eliminated or revised to pave the way for developing highly automated or self-driving cars, trucks, buses and light rail.



The DOT on Wednesday published several automated vehicle notices for public comment “seeking public input from across the transportation industry to identify barriers to innovation and shape initiatives” as the agency gets ready to release its updated Federal Automated Vehicle Policy known as...

To view the full article, register now.