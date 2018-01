Walmart Is Latest Co. To Boost Pay In Response To Tax Bill

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 6:37 PM EST) -- Doug McMillon, CEO of Wal-Mart Stores Inc., announced Thursday that the company will increase its starting pay rate to $11 for hourly workers beginning in February, expand paid parental leave allowances and provide a one-time bonus for some employees because of the new tax law.



The actions of Walmart, the country’s largest private employer, will affect more than one million American workers, according to McMillon, by increasing parental leave to six weeks for both full-time hourly and salaried workers, expanding maternity leave to 10 weeks for...

