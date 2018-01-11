Deals Rumor Mill: Peter Thiel, Xerox, Dropbox

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:15 PM EST) -- Peter Thiel lobbed a bid to buy Gawker, the news website he helped go bankrupt, Reuters reported Thursday. According to the report, it’s unknown why the PayPal founder wants a slice of the site he once opposed in litigation, though it’s speculated that the deal would let him quash some of the outlet’s stories about him that remain online. Thiel famously backed Hulk Hogan’s legal fight against the outlet that led to a $140 million jury verdict that sent the company into bankruptcy.



A corporate shakeup...

