Judge OKs $118M Philly Property Revaluation Challenge

Law360, Philadelphia (January 19, 2018, 3:56 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania judge gave the green light Friday to claims in a set of consolidated cases accusing the city of Philadelphia of violating constitutional principles of uniform taxation by singling out commercial and other classes of property for revaluations to raise $118 million in new revenue.



Judge Daniel J. Anders in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas rejected arguments that the property owners had brought their challenge without first exhausting the potential remedy of appealing their revaluations to the city’s Board of Revisions of Taxes....

