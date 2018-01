State Objections May Mean Rough Seas For DOI Drilling Plan

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 6:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior's recently announced plan to open nearly all federal waters to oil and gas drilling was likely to draw legal pushback from coastal states right out of the gate, but critics got added ammunition on Jan. 9 when the Interior secretary declared Florida exempt from the controversial proposal.



The Trump administration's draft proposal of the 2019-2024 Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program is a huge shift from prior five-year plans because it opens up for exploration the Atlantic and...

