Google Says IP Suit Over Messaging Repeats Axed Claims

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- Google Inc. urged a Federal Circuit panel on Thursday to quash a patent infringement suit over its cloud messaging service, saying a trial judge correctly ruled the patents in question describe the same technology that was the subject of an $85 million judgment tossed by the Federal Circuit in 2016.



A Texas federal judge was right to strike down tech licensing firm SimpleAir Inc.’s suit alleging Google’s cloud messaging and Android cloud-to-device messaging services infringe its patents for wireless content delivery, as the technology is essentially...

To view the full article, register now.