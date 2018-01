Pa. Panel Bars Residents From Gas Facility Zoning Fight

Law360, Philadelphia (January 11, 2018, 4:43 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Thursday upheld a decision preventing a group of residents of Cecil Township from intervening in a fight over zoning approvals for a natural gas compressor station proposed by a MarkWest Energy Partners LP unit.



A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel agreed that the residents had waited too long — some five years — before seeking to intervene in the long-running zoning dispute as MarkWest appealed conditions that the township’s zoning board had placed on approvals for the project.



“Under the circumstances, allowing...

To view the full article, register now.