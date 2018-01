Centene's ACA Networks Were 'Fictitious,' Consumers Say

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- Health insurance giant Centene Corp. sold Affordable Care Act policies with “fictitious” provider networks that led to steep medical bills and a male policyholder being assigned to an OB-GYN, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday.



The suit, filed in Washington federal court, alleges extensive deception by Centene, which serves 1.4 million ACA customers in 15 states and is the largest seller of ACA plans. The case comes on the heels of a $1.5 million fine handed down last month by Washington state regulators, who...

To view the full article, register now.