Tips Equal Over Half Of Restaurant Staff Income, Report Says

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 4:49 PM EST) -- More than half of earnings for waiters and bartenders come from tips, says a new report released Thursday as the U.S. Department of Labor considers reversing an Obama-era rule that prevents employers from redistributing servers’ tips to back-of-house employees.



The new report from the National Employment Law Project and the Restaurant Opportunities Center used U.S. Census data to calculate that median monthly tip earnings for bartenders and wait staff totaled $867, representing 59 percent of wait staff earnings and 54 percent of bartender earnings.



These figures...

