Irish Bar Promotes Int'l Legal Services Post-Brexit

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- Ireland — spotting an England-size Brexit gap in English-speaking countries practicing common law within the European Union — is launching an initiative to promote itself as global center for international legal solutions, the country’s bar association said on Wednesday.



The government is encouraging legal professionals to collaborate to bolster the legal trade in international sectors, according to a statement.



As with trade and investment opportunities, the initiative pursues opportunities in the wake of Brexit, or Britain’s impending exit from the EU.



“The growth in international trade...

To view the full article, register now.