Centuria To Drop $91M On Australian Office Building
The deal is for 60 Brougham St., which is located in Geelong. Centuria Capital subsidiary Centuria Property Funds Ltd. is making the purchase through a new fund, Centuria Geelong Office Fund, that Centuria plans to launch in February.
The property has 16,098 square meters (173,277 square feet), according to a listing on Commercial Real...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login