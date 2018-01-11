Centuria To Drop $91M On Australian Office Building

Law360, Minneapolis (January 11, 2018, 2:11 PM EST) -- Centuria Capital Group is under contract to buy an office building in the Australian state of Victoria for AU$115.25 million ($90.93 million), according to an announcement from the Australian firm on Thursday.



The deal is for 60 Brougham St., which is located in Geelong. Centuria Capital subsidiary Centuria Property Funds Ltd. is making the purchase through a new fund, Centuria Geelong Office Fund, that Centuria plans to launch in February.



The property has 16,098 square meters (173,277 square feet), according to a listing on Commercial Real...

To view the full article, register now.