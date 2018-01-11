Centuria To Drop $91M On Australian Office Building

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360, Minneapolis (January 11, 2018, 2:11 PM EST) -- Centuria Capital Group is under contract to buy an office building in the Australian state of Victoria for AU$115.25 million ($90.93 million), according to an announcement from the Australian firm on Thursday.

The deal is for 60 Brougham St., which is located in Geelong. Centuria Capital subsidiary Centuria Property Funds Ltd. is making the purchase through a new fund, Centuria Geelong Office Fund, that Centuria plans to launch in February.

The property has 16,098 square meters (173,277 square feet), according to a listing on Commercial Real...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular