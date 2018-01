Immigration Bills To Watch As DACA Debate Unfolds

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- A bipartisan compromise on a legislative replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program began to take shape on Thursday, drawing from numerous bills that have been floated on the Hill and in the White House over the course of recent weeks.



Democrats have pressured their colleagues to pass a "clean DREAM Act" that would offer permanent benefits to DACA enrollees before a Jan. 19 deadline, when Congress must vote on a spending bill to avert a government shutdown. But Republicans have been unwilling to pass...

