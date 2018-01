Bosch Facing German Investigation Over Audi Emissions

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:29 PM EST) -- German prosecutors have reportedly opened a third investigation into auto parts supplier Robert Bosch GmbH in connection with its alleged ties to defeat devices rigged to evade emissions testing, this one focusing on its work with Volkswagen’s subsidiary Audi.



The Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office said Thursday that it started a preliminary investigation in late 2017 into whether unnamed Bosch staff committed fraud related to alleged emissions cheating at Audi, according to local media reports. A spokesman for Bosch, which is headquartered near Stuttgart, told Law360 it...

To view the full article, register now.