Fed. Circ. Upholds Nix Of Patent Suit Against HTC, Motorola

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:53 PM EST) -- A split Federal Circuit panel on Thursday upheld a lower court's dismissal of Advanced Video Technologies' video chip patent infringement suits against HTC, BlackBerry and Motorola, finding that AVT does not fully own the patent.



In a 37-page opinion that includes a concurrence and a dissent, the appeals court affirmed a New York federal court’s June 2016 decision, which held that Advanced Video Technologies LLC had no standing to bring its suits because the ownership interests in its patent were never transferred to the company from...

