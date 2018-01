Amgen, Genentech Await Del. Ruling In Biosimilar IP Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 11, 2018, 6:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tentatively paused Amgen’s suit seeking to invalidate more than two dozen patents related to Genentech’s cancer treatment Avastin, saying he wanted to see whether a Delaware court will transfer infringement actions that Genentech has filed over Amgen’s biosimilar version of the drug.



U.S. District Court Judge George Wu held a hearing on Genentech’s motion to dismiss Amgen’s suit seeking a declaration that 27 patents related to Avastin are invalid, unenforceable and not infringed by Amgen’s biologic, which has been approved by...

