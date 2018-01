Outgoing NJ AG Porrino to Rejoin Lowenstein Sandler

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 4:25 PM EST) -- New Jersey Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino will rejoin Lowenstein Sandler LLP as chair of the firm’s litigation department once Gov. Chris Christie leaves office this month, capping off a public career that included roles as the Republican governor’s chief counsel and a stint at the helm of the state’s Civil Law Division.



Formerly vice chair of the firm’s litigation department from 2004 to 2012, Porrino will now lead the litigators of the 300-attorney firm from its Roseland, New Jersey, and New York City branches. The...

