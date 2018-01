Ex-McKool Smith Atty, Samsung Director Open ITC Firm In DC

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 2:27 PM EST) -- Levi & Snotherly PLLC, a new firm that will focus on U.S. International Trade Commission proceedings under Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, has been opened in Washington, D.C., by an ex-McKool Smith PC attorney and the former director and senior counsel of Samsung, the firm announced Thursday.



Benjamin Levi, who had served as partner at McKool Smith since March 2011, and Rett Snotherly, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.’s former director and senior counsel for more than five years, have officially opened the firm’s doors,...

