Fed. Circ. OKs Denial Of Attys Fees In Honeywell Patent Row

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 8:06 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed a lower court's decision denying Samsung’s and Fujifilm’s requests for attorneys’ fees after the companies won a patent dispute against Honeywell, finding that the judge did not abuse his discretion in determining that new fee-shifting rules did not make the case “exceptional.”



The case was remanded in September 2015 for reconsideration in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014 rulings in cases known as Octane and Highmark, which loosened the requirements for fee-shifting awards. Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. appealed after...

