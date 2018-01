Hospitality Group Of The Year: Greenberg Traurig

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 2:26 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP's hospitality team showed off its knack for handling complex deals in the United States and abroad in recent months, landing among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year with its work in notable ventures like an ecological resort project in Brazil, Ritz-Carlton's first foray into luxury yachting and Marriott's development of a new corporate headquarters.



The firm has about 35 to 40 attorneys actively practicing in the hospitality space, but the team isn't afraid to call on colleagues in complementary practices like securities and tax when...

To view the full article, register now.