Wolters Kluwer Sells Health Software Co. For $180M

By Darcy Reddan

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 7:27 PM EST) -- Netherlands-based information services company Wolters Kluwer has signed an agreement to sell its health care software unit to a California-based private equity firm for €150 million ($180 million), the company said Thursday.

Clearlake Capital Group LP will acquire Wolters Kluwer NV's gastroenterology procedure documentation software, Provation, for $180 million. The divestment is expected to take several months, with the eventual proceeds going towards share repurchases as a way to mitigate anticipated earnings dilution, according to a statement from Wolters Kluwer.

"As we continue to evolve the...
