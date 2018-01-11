Wolters Kluwer Sells Health Software Co. For $180M
Clearlake Capital Group LP will acquire Wolters Kluwer NV's gastroenterology procedure documentation software, Provation, for $180 million. The divestment is expected to take several months, with the eventual proceeds going towards share repurchases as a way to mitigate anticipated earnings dilution, according to a statement from Wolters Kluwer.
"As we continue to evolve the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login