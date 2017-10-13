Another Immigrant Teen Says Gov't Barring Her From Abortion

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:10 PM EST) -- An immigrant teenager says that the Trump administration is blocking her from getting an abortion despite her request two weeks ago, as she sought emergency relief from a D.C. federal court on Thursday.



The unidentified Jane Moe, who the American Civil Liberties Union said was in her second trimester, is the fourth teenager among “similarly situated” young immigrant women — referred to as Jane Doe, Jane Roe and Jane Poe — held in immigration detention alleging that a new policy obstructing their access to abortions is unconstitutional....

To view the full article, register now.