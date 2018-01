Hercules Ordered To Defend Axon In Well Blowout Suit

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:53 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Thursday that drilling contractor Hercules Offshore Inc. had assumed the duty of defending a drilling parts maker against claims it caused an offshore drilling fire when Hercules took over a bankrupt business.



District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt found Hercules must defend parts maker Axon Pressure Products Inc. from accusations by underwriters at Lloyd's of London that a defective part made by Axon and Cameron International Corp. caused the fire, saying a “master service agreement” requiring indemnification between Axon and a bankrupt...

