Court Overturns Conviction Of LuxLeaks Whistleblower

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 4:04 PM EST) -- The Luxembourg Court of Cassation on Thursday recognized the whistleblower status of Antoine Deltour, one of two former PricewaterhouseCoopers employees who leaked to the press thousands of confidential documents disclosing corporate tax avoidance.



Luxembourg's highest court overturned the March 2017 conviction of Deltour by the country's court of appeal, which had declined to give him whistleblower status. In doing so, the Court of Cassation found, the appeals court violated Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.



The documents were turned over to the International...

