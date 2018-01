Conn. Justices Say Patients Can Sue Over Privacy Violations

Law360, Los Angeles (January 11, 2018, 10:03 PM EST) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court on Thursday revived certain claims in a suit accusing a health clinic of improperly releasing a patient’s medical records due to a subpoena, saying health care providers have a duty of confidentiality, and patients can sue if that duty is breached.



The state’s highest court reversed a trial court’s decision to dismiss patient Emily Byrne’s negligence and emotional distress claims against Avery Center for Obstetrics and Gynecology PC for releasing information about her pregnancy in response to a subpoena for medical records...

