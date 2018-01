Ex-BHS Owner Convicted For Obstructing Pension Probe

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- Dominic Chappell, who bought now-defunct retailer British Homes Stores for £1, was convicted Thursday of failing to turn over information to a U.K. watchdog investigating a £571 million ($773 million) deficit in the chain's pension insurance scheme.



Following a four-day trial at Brighton Magistrates' Court, Chappell was found guilty on all three charges of neglecting or refusing to provide information sought by The Pensions Regulator, the watchdog confirmed.



The agency had accused Chappell of failing to cooperate in its investigation into the 2015 sale of the...

