8th Circ. Won't Review Removal Of Santa Muerte Worshipper

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 8:37 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit declined Thursday to review the petition of a man who said he feared persecution if returned to Mexico because of his worship of the death deity Santa Muerte, finding that he failed to establish a “sufficient nexus between his faith and his mistreatment in Mexico.”



The panel rejected Jhonny Garcia-Moctezuma’s earlier arguments that authorities in Mexico associate the worship of Santa Muerte with drug cartels and that he was beaten twice as a result of his religious tattoos. The appellate court agreed with...

To view the full article, register now.