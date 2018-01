1st Circ. Chides Biolitec For Umpteenth Appeal Of $70M Fine

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 7:47 PM EST) -- Three First Circuit judges on Thursday lambasted an admittedly copied-and-pasted argument in Biolitec AG's fifth attempt to remove a $70 million contempt order against the medical laser developer and rescind an outstanding arrest warrant for its chief executive.



The judges said Biolitec gave them no basis to reconsider what amounted to the company’s inability to accept defeat.



“Why isn’t this case over?” U.S. Circuit Judge Norman H. Stahl asked Biolitec counsel in court. “And why don’t you know that this case is over?”



During the decadelong...

