Judge Won't Recuse Self From Suit Against Ark. High Court

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 3:14 PM EST) -- An Arkansas federal judge on Thursday declined a request from a state judge for him to step aside from a suit targeting the state Supreme Court that alleges religious and racial discrimination in a decision to pull the state judge off death penalty cases.



Responding to the recusal motion, U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. said he appreciated Judge Wendell Griffen’s “cautious reading” of the federal judicial disqualification statute, but that nevertheless, “historical connections” between himself and Judge Griffen don’t threaten his impartiality or get near the...

