Mich. Man Pleads Guilty To Role In $131M Medicare Scheme

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- The office manager of a defunct Detroit-based health clinic pled guilty Thursday to his role in a $131 million Medicare fraud that involved the unnecessary prescription of opioids, the U.S. Department of Justice said.



Yasser Mozeb, 35, of Oakland County, Michigan, the former office manager of the Tri-County Network, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and to pay and receive health care kickbacks. He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S....

