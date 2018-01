Enviros Sue To Block La. Oil Pipeline Construction

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 8:34 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club, Waterkeeper Alliance and other environmental groups filed suit in Louisiana federal court Thursday opposing a recent decision allowing the company behind the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline to move forward with a connecting pipeline that the challengers say would threaten the country’s largest river swamp.



The complaint seeks to vacate a mid-December decision issuing permits and authorizations for the proposed Bayou Bridge Pipeline — intended to connect DAPL to refineries and export terminals in St. James Parish, Louisiana — contending that the U.S. Army...

