Coastal Senators Seek Ban On Drilling In Northeastern US

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- A bipartisan congressional delegation representing the northeastern U.S. this week mounted legislative action aiming to shield the nation’s pre-eminent fishing region from a White House plan that would open nearly all American waters to oil and gas drilling next year.



Coastal officials at all levels of government and in the military have voiced safety and environmental concerns about the initiative from President Donald Trump to drastically expand offshore exploration. Many Republican officials, including several governors in the South as well as Maine Gov. Paul LePage, have...

