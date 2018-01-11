House GOP Introduces 4 Bills Aimed At Expanding Broadband

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- House Republicans introduced a series of bills on Thursday, touted as a framework for building out the nation's broadband infrastructure.



The four resolutions, introduced by Reps. Leonard Lance, R-N.J., Bob Latta, R-Ohio, Richard Hudson, R-N.C., and Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., are aimed at removing barriers to buildout of broadband infrastructure, improving access in underserved communities and supporting innovation, GOP members of the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology said in a statement.



Specifics of the bills, which the GOP lawmakers said spotlight their focus on broadband expansion, were...

