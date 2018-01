Ex-Insys Manager's Opioid Kickback Trial Pushed To Sept.

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 3:49 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge agreed Friday to push to September the False Claims Act trial of a former Insys Therapeutics Inc. sales manager accused of bribing doctors to prescribe the company's opioid painkiller, but didn’t respond to his request to ban the words “opioid crisis” from that trial.



The government and Jeffrey Pearlman had both requested to delay the trial, which was set to start in February, following a flood of new discovery responses, possible state charges popping up and back surgery for Pearlman. U.S. District...

