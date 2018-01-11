Pipeline Entrepreneur Convicted Of Securities Fraud

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:56 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal jury convicted the former CEO of U.S. Energy Partners Inc. on charges related to the solicitation of more than $1 million dollars of investment money for the purchase of a gas pipeline.



Clay Shelton, of Bowling Green, allegedly fraudulently solicited $1.18 million from 11 investors while supposedly preparing to buy the Monterey Pipeline in Tennessee. But he misappropriated most of the money, prosecutors said.



A federal jury convicted him of wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering — though it was not immediately clear...

