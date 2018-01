Texas Oil Refinery Must Face Enviros' CAA Emissions Suit

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 4:10 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday refused to dump a suit that alleges Pasadena Refining System Inc. is violating the Clean Air Act by spewing toxic chemicals from its oil refinery, saying the environmental groups that brought the suit have adequately alleged harm from the refinery's emissions.



PRSI, which is part-owned by Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras, had argued that the court didn’t have jurisdiction to hear the case because, among other reasons, the Sierra Club's Lone Star Chapter and Environment Texas hadn't proved that the...

